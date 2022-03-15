This week sees the start of spring Covid-19 booster vaccinations being rolled out across Wales.
The latest phase of the vaccination programme will see the over-75s, older care home residents and young people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed being invited for their boosters.
Children aged five to 11 will also begin being offered their first vaccination from today too. However, parents and guardians will need to consent to them having the vaccine.
All those eligible for spring boosters are being encouraged to wait for their invitations from their health board or GP.
The announcement comes after Health Minister Eluned Morgan accepted the JCVI advice to give another boost to people who are at higher risk of severe Covid-19.
The spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose to maintain high levels of immunity for those deemed the most vulnerable.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It is important we maintain high levels of protection from Covid-19 and everyone who is offered a spring booster vaccination takes up the invitation.
“We are following the latest advice from the JCVI and would everyone who is eligible to wait for the offer of their spring booster.”
