A Pembrokeshire county councillor is suggesting that local authorities should requisition second homes to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Tenby Councillor, Michael Williams, has written to the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, David Simpson, suggesting that the ‘huge number of homes that are empty for on average ten months of the year’ could be requisitioned to provide housing for refugee families.

He suggests offering a financial incentive, possibly a discount off the second homes council tax premium, to encourage second home owners to make their properties available.

Cllr Williams says that this would be a practical way of offering assistance without putting pressure on local housing.

“Given the growing humanitarian crisis in Europe and the move, at last, of the Westminster government to make access to Wales somewhat easier might it be the time for local authorities to step up and welcome Ukrainian refugees in a practical and new way?” he writes.

“I would suggest that as in many parts of Wales we see a huge number of properties that are empty for on average ten months of the year that LAs might consider requisitioning second homes to house refugee families?

“It might be possible to offer a tax incentive, possibly relating to the second home premium, which might encourage property owners to make available their properties.

“Given the degree of public support for Ukrainian people this would be a practical way of offering assistance without putting further pressure on our own increasingly worrying local housing needs.”

Cllr Willams also sent the letter to Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing, Jonathan Haswell, the council’s director of resources and Plaid Senedd member Cefin Campbell.

Speaking on the same subject Cllr James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, which represents 350 councils across England and Wales, said that councils were ready and would be central in helping Ukrainian refugees.

"Councils will be central in helping families settle into their communities and access public services, including schools, public health and other support, including access to trauma counselling,” he said.

“The Government must continue to work closely with councils, the community and voluntary sector and other key local partners to co-design this sponsorship scheme so it can move at pace and scale. We look forward to seeing the full details as soon as possible.”