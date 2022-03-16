Six MBE and BEM recipients were presented with their distinguished awards earlier this week in two special ceremonies held at County Hall.
Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, presented Pembrokeshire recipients of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and British Empire Medal (BEM) with their insignia recently at the ceremonies.
The recipients were welcomed to County Hall by chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Mike James, as Lord-Lieutenant Cadets Alfie Anderson and Chris Harries also helped the Lord-Lieutenant present the awards.
The recipients’ awards were announced in the Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honours and New Year’s Honours, but the presentation has been delayed until the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.
The MBE is awarded for ‘an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.’
Meanwhile, the BEM is awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community, such as through a charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work which has made a significant difference.
Sara Edwards said: “It is a very great pleasure to present these MBE and BEM medals to such worthy and deserving recipients in our community. They are truly an inspiration to us all.”
