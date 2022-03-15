Nearly half the illegal tobacco and cigarettes seized in a major UK-wide Trading Standards operation were tracked down by three expert dogs from Pembrokeshire, with a fourth dog sniffing out more than £200,000 of criminal cash.

The four dogs from Pembrokeshire’s BWY Canine, as well as their handler Stuart Phillips, have been working on Operation CeCe, which targets illegal tobacco trade, the for the past year.

UK wide 13 million illegal cigarettes and 4300Kg of hand rolling tobacco were seized.

Out of that grand total 5,942,847 cigarettes and 2006kg of tobacco, nearly half the national total, was found by the Pembrokeshire tobacco search dogs Scamp, Yoyo and Cooper.

“Scamp, Yoyo and Cooper have worked so hard for the past year together with Maggie who is a cash detection dog,” said Stuart.

In total the four dogs searched 660 shops, 21 storage facilities, 40 domestic dwellings and 103 vehicles.

“We have carried out more searches for Trading Standards in one year than many police dog sections,” said Stuart. “And we are a small Pembrokeshire search dog company.”

During the year Stuart and the dogs worked with over 60 Trading Standards Services around the UK, from Cornwall in the south to Northumbria in the north and from Carmarthenshire across to Essex.

Some of the biggest finds the dogs had were in Hull, Croydon, Portsmouth and Grimsby.

In one day Scamp and Yoyo, both award-winning detection dogs, also located more than a million illegal cigarettes in Newport, Gwent; over 54,000 packets of cigarettes with a retail value of over £500,000 and a street value of £250,000.

During Operation CeCe Maggie the cash detection dog also sniffed out £236,187 of criminal cash connected to the sale and distribution of illegal tobacco.

Wendy Martin, director of National Trading Standards, said: “The illegal tobacco trade harms children, wider communities and businesses and props up organised crime.

“That's why I am delighted with the success of the first year of Operation CeCe, which clearly demonstrates the benefits of this new joint approach to tackling this vile trade at every level, from the street upwards.”