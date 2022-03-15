HSBC has announced it will be closing some of its Welsh branches this year.

The bank will be closing 69 branches across the UK amid the shift to online banking.

The move is expected to affect around 400 staff, with two Welsh branches in Monmouth and Cardiff set to close their doors for good.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: “The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated.

“Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

“Rather than a one-size-fits-all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.”

Welsh HSBC bank branches to close

The Monmouth branch of HSBC is set to close its doors in August.

It will be among the first batch of branch closures across the UK.

Cardiff’s Canton branch is the second Welsh bank that will close this year.

That will be one of the last across the UK to shut, closing in October.

All HSBC bank branch closures

These are all the HSBC bank branches closing this year:

July

  • City of London
  • Westfield Stratford City
  • New Bond Street
  • Cambridge, Hills Road
  • Moorgate
  • Angel Islington
  • Gloucester Road
  • Monmouth
  • Perth Hammersmith
  • Merry Hill
  • Woking

August

  • East Grinstead
  • Peckham
  • Farnham
  • Beaconsfield
  • Street
  • Lymington
  • Sidcup
  • Thame
  • Hoddesdon
  • Brimingham, Harborne,
  • Londonderry
  • Uckfield
  • Leyland
  • Omagh
  • Boreham & Elstree
  • Golders Green
  • Stowmarket
  • Eltham
  • Wellingborough
  • Amserham-on-the-Hill
  • Bishop Auckland
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch
  • Woodbridge
  • Thornbury

September

  • New Malden
  • Hartlepool
  • Keynsham
  • Pinner
  • Dewsbury
  • Barking
  • Newmarket
  • Billericay
  • Beckenham
  • Sidmouth
  • Burgess Hill
  • Daentry
  • Nottingham, West Bridgford
  • Ellesmere Port
  • Strood
  • St Annes-on-Sea
  • Ringwood
  • Pontefract
  • Ilkeston
  • Petersfield
  • Whitehaven
  • Hampstead, High Street
  • Inverness
  • Wandsworth
  • Manchester, Didsbury
  • Bristol, Whiteladies Road
  • Shirley

October

  • Herne Bay
  • Manchester, Trafford Park
  • Cardiff, Canton
  • Falmouth
  • Bootle
  • TBC
  • Kingston