A MAN became irate and started abusing staff after he ordered a McDonald's and then was refused service after it was realised he was banned from the store, a court heard.
On the evening of November 9, 2021, David Russell, of Observatory Avenue, Milford Haven, ordered food from McDonald's Haverfordwest, but when a member of staff realised he was banned from the restaurant he was refused to give him his food.
Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan described how Russell began calling the till operator names as she was trying to get Russell his change and refund him for the order.
It was said that the till operator was shocked and appalled by the language said to her in front of customers.
In mitigation, defence solicitor David Williams said his client did apologise for his behviour, but said he had paid for the food which was literally made and ready to be taken away when he was refused service.
Russell also felt the person speaking to him was being rude and he "was hungry" so words escalated.
Forty-three-year-old Russell pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words and behaviour at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 15.
In sentencing Russell, presiding magistrate David Ellis said the way Russell behaved was deeply unpleasant.
Russell was fined £80 and made to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.