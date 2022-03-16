Pembrokeshire communities are being asked to contact the County Council’s traffic team, should they wish to hold street parties to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this June.
"Many communities across the country are planning to celebrate the 70th anniversary Queen Elizabeth II taking the throne, and Pembrokeshire is no different," said a Council statement.
"Communities are being asked to contact the county council’s traffic team to review potential road closures on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, 2022.
"Applications must be received by the county council by Friday, April 22, to allow time for processing, and must be sent to traffic@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.
"Requests will be assessed for suitability before permission is granted.
"Information will then be provided on how to proceed and what measures will need to be put in place, such as signage.
"Events ‘off road’ on grassed areas, village greens, play parks etc would need the landowners’ permission."
To be considered for a road closure application, the following information is required:
- Name of applicant
- Contact details - email address and telephone number
- Location of event – this would need to be residential street/close/estate and not a main arterial route
- Date and times of the proposed event
- Plan - please provide a plan or sketch of where you wish to hold the event
