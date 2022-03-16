Pembroke Town Walls Trust has announced that a new project is underway to plan the long-term restoration of the town’s medieval walls after a grant from the UK Community Renewal Fund.
The trust has received a grant of £117,038 which will go into the project which will also see an investment in skills, community, local businesses and support for young people to get employment.
The owners of six properties along the Mill Pond Walk are working with the trust, with a model lease for each owner enabling work to be carried out on their walls, which are either ancient monuments or listed heritage structures.
Furthermore, filming is taking place, focusing on some of the training and experience happening thanks to the trust and the project in the town, called More Than The Walls.
Guided walks around the walls will also be offered each month for local people and visitors to learn about their history and the plans to restore them.
