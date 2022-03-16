IT was a rare off-day for Narberth as they lost 15-21 to Ystrad Rhondda at the Lloyd Lewis Ground in the WRU Championship last weekend.

The loss leaves Narberth lingering in mid-table, with 20 points and four wins after eight games played.

Rising star George McDonald opened the scoring for Narberth within 10 minutes.

Photo by Elwyn Davies

But Rhondda didn't go away. Hooker Carl Williams who somehow broke through the Narberth lines to finish under the posts.

Photo by Elwyn Davies

McDonald played another strong game for Narb. It was his break down the centre of the field that allowed Nick Gale to score in the corner, however Gale's conversion came off the post.

Photo by Elwyn Davies

Gale knoced over a penalty to put Narberth in a commanding 15-7 lead however Rhonnda weren't doing away and seemed up for teh fight despite the home side's lead and the fact they had lost to Otters 24-46 the previous weekend.

Photo by Elwyn Davies

They scored a deserved try right on the stroke of half time through Liam Wiggins with number tenRhys Truelove knocking over the conversion to make it 15-14 at half time.

Photo by Myrddin Dennis

In the second half only one try was scored and it was by the visitors.

Photo by Myrddin Dennis

Eight minutes into the half Gino Setaro’s pass was intercepted in his own half by MacCauley Rowley, who went under the posts.

Photo by Myrddin Dennis

The rest of the half became a beleaguered Narberth attack versus a spirited Rhondda defence.

Photo by Myrddin Dennis

Narberth did not have the killer instinct and as the conditions worsened there looked to be only one winner in Rhondda.

Despite the score it was a special day for the Otters with hooker Dan Smith celebrating 300 appearances for Narberth.

Photo by Myrddin Dennis