A MAN is believed to be injured after a crash in the Haverfordwest area this afternoon.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed they are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road collision near Llangloffan.

The road is currently closed and it's advised to avoid the area.

A statement read: "Dyfed-Powys Police are currently in attendance of a single vehicle road traffic collision near Llangloffan, Haverfordwest.

"The ambulance service are in attendance as the man driving the car is believed to be injured.

"The road is partially blocked and is currently closed to allow for both services to safely deal with the incident.

"The local authority have been informed of the road closure."