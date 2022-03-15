A “relatively modest” grant is to be distributed in Pembrokeshire by the end of the month to help alleviate food poverty.
Cabinet approved awards to third sector organisations as soon as possible following awards from the Welsh Government to support households.
A food poverty grant has been received by Pembrokeshire County Council of £38,806 revenue and £33,741 capital, said cabinet member for social services Cllr Tessa Hodgson.
Cllr Hodgson highlighted its importance as the cost of living crisis deepened adding it was a “timely grant, relatively modest in nature but timely.”
A household support grant of £19,223 revenue was made available in January and can be used to support community food initiatives and organisations.
The food poverty grant had been allocated early in the financial year, but following consultation with the third sector its use was delayed until the final quarter “when the greatest pressure on families was expected.
A report to cabinet on Monday (March 14) notes that “there is considerable overlap between the two grants” and that “a decision is now required quickly to ensure spend is complete before the financial year end.”
Applications were invited and the funding is to be distributed between Pembrokeshire Care Society (partnered with The Third Place), Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give, Pembrokeshire Foodbank, Peninsula Food Pod, Tenby Connects, Garth Youth Project and VC Gallery.
