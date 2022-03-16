A MAN has pleaded guilty to stealing almost £3,000 from a pub in Pembrokeshire.

Kieran Morgans, of Pembroke Road, Haverfordwest, was employed as the manager of the Masons Bar and Restaurant in Dreenhill.

One of his tasks was distributing staff wages, including his own, depending on what the takings were.

Sometime between September 14, and November 2 of last year 31-year-old Morgans credited his bank account with £2,785.

When the offence came to light he offered to pay the money back, but by this point police were already involved.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan said Morgans had taken monies from an account which he was not entitled to do and admitted by ways of text messages that he had messed up and that he was struggling to pay staff.

Probation officer Julie Morgan further clarified the situation to the court after making a pre-sentencing report.

She said that Morgans was remorseful, disappointed in himself and said it was his intention to not get involved in any future problems by changing jobs.

He now works in construction where handling money and dealing wages is not required.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 15, Morgans pleaded guilty to one charge of theft.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £2,785 and to do 250 hours unpaid work.

Morgans will also pay £95 costs and £85 surcharge.

He will pay the outstanding debts back at a rate of £30 a month starting April 12.