Senior councillors have backed a disabled person parking scheme for those wanting to secure a space closer to home.

Plans for a disabled person’s parking place (DPPPs) were supported by scrutiny committee earlier in the year and cabinet signed off on the proposal at its meeting on Monday, March 14.

A report to cabinet summarised discussions undertaken by a working group, chaired by Cllr Tim Evans, and the conclusions of the policy and pre-decision committee in January.

It highlights that there are more than 10,000 blue badges in circulation in Pembrokeshire and “an unknown proportion of these will be relying on on-street parking.”

A budget of around £20,000 is estimated to be required, with funding for a trial period coming from the Access Officer’s existing budget, and there will be a charge of £20 a year for any DPPPs issued.

Cllr Neil Prior asked for reassurance the application would be online and not to be printed off to send back in, stating websites are accessible, forms can be made accessible.

Cllr Paul Miller backed that it should be available online and filled in online but if someone required a paper copy it could be requested.

The scheme aims to improve high need disabled people’s ability to park close to their home, particular if parking is an issue in their street, but not all will be eligible, with head of infrastructure Darren Thomas adding “this not going to be a scheme we can roll out to everybody,” due to physical restraints.

The scheme was unanimously supported by cabinet.