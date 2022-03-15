Some of the final steps before the construction of a new well-being centre for older people moves ahead in Haverfordwest were signed off by cabinet this week.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet approved the transfer of land from the general fund to the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) for the building of a new Haverfordia House at Rifleman’s Field and to proceed with the legal process and public consultation to amend the existing car park order.
The scheme will include 12 en-suite intermediate care/reablement beds and associated facilities as well as 25 units of over 55s sheltered housing apartments with associated communal facilities.
A planning application was submitted in January and the council has said that it is expected that contractors will be onsite by autumn 2022 for completion by the end of 2023, subject to the necessary permissions.
It will take up some of the existing car park area, as well as the site of a former council office that has already been demolished, and the number of spaces will be reduced to 60 from 140.
Cabinet member for housing Cllr Michelle Bateman said at Monday’s meeting (March 14) that the car park was “not particularly well used” and there had been no feedback received about parking during pre-application consultation nor at local drop-in events.
“It’s been really well received in terms of the quality of provision that will be there for older people in the future,” added Cllr Bateman.
