Frustrations about the slow progress in Community Asset Transfer (CAT) in Pembrokeshire have been highlighted by senior councillors.

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister said on Monday (March 14) that “the new administration will have to give it a much higher priority than was possible during the pandemic” as discussion around improving the process were held.

A report to cabinet states that there had been no expressions of interest in CAT since September 2021, which was a surprise, Cllr Cris Tomos said while there were seven locations where discussions were at varying stages.

Two CATs had been approved – Bloomfield Centre, Narberth and Porthmawr Lifesaving Club – and there are a number of discussions underway regarding transfer of playgrounds or land to community councils.

Cllr Paul Miller said he agreed with Cllr Kilmister’s comments that “this has not moved quickly enough” highlighting that talk of using land in Neyland for allotments had been going on for three or four years.

“It’s not acceptable,” said Cllr Miller, adding that it was the council that was “frustrating” the community making improvements.

It was not always a “simple or straightforward” process, said director of communities Dr Steven Jones, especially if a third party land owner was involved, but “officers understand there’s significant interest in this area of work” and some progress was being made.

Changes within the property services directorate were also noted, with issues around capacity included in a service improvement plan and Business Process Redesign carried out last year.

Chief executive Will Bramble reminded cabinet that the budget for 2022/23 includes additional capacity for property, planning and legal department but that was not the only way that operations can be improved.

Cabinet approved an updated property service action plan and the review being undertaken by Mr Bramble, along with consideration of the implementation of a corporate landlord model, as well as signing off the CAT update, at its meeting on March 14.