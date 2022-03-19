A MAN has been accused of obstructing a train.

Carl Mason, of Military Road, Pembroke Dock is accused of standing on a level crossing and holding a hand up for the train to stop.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at Llanion level crossing at Pembroke Dock on July 21 last year.

Thirty-year-old Mason appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 15, on the charge of obstructing an engine/carriage using the railway by an unlawful act, wilful omission, or neglect.

The case was adjourned for Mason to acquire legal representation before submitting a plea.

The next hearing is set for April 12. Mason was released on unconditional bail.

The case continues.