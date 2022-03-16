Another school has partially closed today (Wednesday, March 16) in Pembrokeshire due to staff shortages.

Holy Name Catholic Primary School in Fishguard has partially closed today, with staff shortage given as the reason.

Pupils from Class Three in the school will be working from home today, and able to access their schoolwork via Google Classroom.

Henry Tudor School in Pembroke also remains partially closed today, with Year Eight learners working via Google Classroom from home.

Both Mary Immaculate School and Spittal Church in Wales VC School, however, have returned to a completely open status after being partially closed yesterday (Tuesday).

Pembrokeshire County Council has spoken about the recent partial school closures, saying that attendance of both pupils and staff is improving.

A spokesperson from the county council said: “The overall position in relation to staff and learner absences in schools in the county has improved over the course of the term.

"Pembrokeshire’s school attendance in the first week of March was the highest in Wales.

“However, issues are still arising in a small number of localities, which are affecting some schools.

"Finding supply staff to cover absences is often very challenging.

"Schools only close where there is no other option, and do everything possible to reopen as soon as they can.”