Three people are due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrate’s Court today, Wednesday, March 16, following arrests by the Serious and Organised Crime team in Dorset and the Fishguard area on Monday.

The arrests came after a protracted investigation, named Operation Rookley, into the supply of Class A drugs involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas.

Police said that a further three people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

A police spokesperson said that the three people arrested on Monday and due to appear in court today are: Shaun Joseph Lucas, 48, from Fishguard, 32-year-old Leone Joan James, 32, from Goodwick and 42-year-old Terence James Harrison from Swanage, Dorset.

All three are charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs (namely cocaine) A further three people, two men, aged 44 and 29, and a woman, aged 31, all from the Dorset area, remain in police custody after being arrested yesterday (Tuesday).

“Dyfed Powys Police can confirm that six people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B controlled drugs and money laundering offences by the force Serious and Organised Crime team,” said a police spokesperson.

“Three have been remanded to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this morning, Wednesday 16th March 2022, “Two males, aged 44 and 29, and a female, aged 31, all from the Dorset area, remain in police custody after being arrested on Tuesday, March 15.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we will provide updates as and when appropriate.”

Anyone with any concerns about criminal activity involving drugs is encouraged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org