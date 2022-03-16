The Port of Milford Haven has renewed its partnership with a youth charity based in the town, enabling the charity to offer Friday night youth provision throughout 2022.

This will be the fourth year in which the port has signed a formal agreement with Milford Youth Matters, allowing them to offer outreach services to teenagers and use the office space at Cedar Court.

The partnership has helped deliver popular events such as Under the Bridge and WAVE, which has been successful in reducing anti-social behaviour in Milford Haven, and giving young people a voice in the community.

Under the Bridge has been confirmed for summer 2022, with hopes that the popular event will be back ‘bigger and better than ever before.’

Furthermore, thanks to the partnership, there are a total of 18 events planned for young people in Milford Haven between Easter and late summer.

Dayle Gibby, Milford Youth Matters co-ordinator, said: “Once again we are extremely grateful for the continued support of the Port of Milford Haven.

“They are a key stakeholder in the town and their commitment, dedication and vision in supporting Milford Youth Matters and young people is an asset to the community.

“This continued support will enable us to provide new and exciting opportunities to young people, as well as building on our previous successful events in Milford Haven.

“As well as the financial contribution, we are extremely thankful for the in-kind support from everyone at the port. We look forward to our partnership growing stronger and continuing to work together.”

Lauren Williams, community engagement assistant for the Port of Milford Haven, added: “Our collaboration with Milford Youth Matters demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting future generations.

“The services and opportunities provided by Milford Youth Matters are an invaluable resource for the town’s young people and we strongly believe that this investment in our future will pay dividends for the town’s prosperity.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Milford Youth Matters and the young people of Milford Haven over the coming months.”