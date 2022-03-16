As Action for Children marks Young Carers Action Day today, Wednesday March 16, Pembrokeshire Young Carers will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a trip to Folly Farm on Friday, March 18.
Young carers from around the county will get together for an evening of fun as the service formally introduces the new ID card.
This will identify and raise awareness of young carers as well as provide recognition of their important and often invisible caring role.
The aim of this Wales-wide initiative is to help young carers, 18 and under, get access to the right support at the right time.
For example, if a young carer was identified using their ID by a teacher, doctor or pharmacist, they would know how best to support that young carer.
Vikki Phillips, family support practitioner for Pembrokeshire Young Carers, said:
‘It’s been a brilliant ten years supporting a group of young people who bear incredible responsibility at such a young age.
“They never cease to amaze me with their resilience and ability to cope.
“The pandemic piled even more pressure on young carers and it has been a privilege ensuring they have every support possible through such a challenging time.
“We are proud to be implementing the ID card that will help young carers in a variety of practical ways and taking them to Folly Farm for a well-deserved break from their caring duties is the perfect way to celebrate this important milestone.”
