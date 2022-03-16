A development company building 60 new homes in Sageston has opened a show home on the new estate, called ‘The Cornfields'.
Cllr Vanessa Thomas from Carew Community Council, CEO of Ateb Housing Group Nick Hampshire, and chair of Mill Bay Homes Mike Westerman were all present at the opening.
Nick Hampshire said: “It’s great to be able to formally open our doors on our newest development.
“As 100 per cent of profits directly supports the development of more affordable homes in West Wales, our customers will not only be living in a great home, but they will also be supporting their wider communities.”
Cllr Vanessa Thomas added: “The show home was beautifully decorated, and the standard of finish and detail was excellent.
"Sageston is a lovely area to live in, and we look forward to welcoming new residents to the area.”
People interested in the development are advised to get in touch as soon as possible. The second release of plots includes two, three and four-bed houses.
People can contact Mill Bay Homes via email at enquiries@millbayhomes.co.uk or by calling 0333 7000 733.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment