Here in Pembrokeshire, a rewarding career in social care is waiting for you. All you need is compassion, commitment, and the determination to make a difference.

Why Care

The opportunity to play a part in supporting someone else is incredibly rewarding, for both you and them. The impact you can have on somebody else’s life is profound and undeniable.

Whether you’re just starting out or planning a career change, Pembrokeshire wants you. More than anything, we want your passion for providing support and your willingness to change other people’s lives for the better

Why Pembrokeshire?

Ceibwr Bay, Pembrokeshire

From the rugged coast and the lush countryside to the rich culture and strength of community spirit, reasons to live and work in Pembrokeshire are plentiful.

Fresh air and serene surroundings can do wonders for your health and wellbeing, and a job in social care in Pembrokeshire will see you supported and fulfilled as you develop your career on a pathway that’s tailored to you.

Want to know more?

Register your interest here and our team will contact you to talk about the range of social care roles and career opportunities available in Pembrokeshire. Alternatively, give us a call on 01437 775197