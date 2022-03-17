A £750,000 project has been carried out by Pembrokeshire County Council, creating safer and more convenient walking and cycling routes through a Pembrokeshire village.

The new routes across Lamphey has involved the whole community in the scheme, from the residents to Lamphey Primary School, the community council and St Faith and St Tyfei Church.

The project was funded by the Welsh Government’s safe routes and in communities programme, receiving £758,918 in grant funding across three years.

The scheme started when Margaret Morgan, who has lived in Lamphey her whole life, liaised with Lamphey Community Council and local residents to bring it to fruition.

The church wall in Lamphey

The first phase of the project was the completion of 15 different measures to improve road and pedestrian safety, such as wider pavements, new footways, traffic calming and cycle shelters.

The second phase was to dismantle a 40m section of the churchyard wall and rebuild it two metres from the roadway, enabling children to walk safely past the church to school.

Evan Pritchard carried out the work, working closely with DAT Archaeological Services, due to the excavation of post-medieval graves necessary.

While the project took place, evidence was found of an earlier church being present at the site, and even a preceding prehistoric settlement.

Furthermore, a pair of large boulders were unearthed, believed to be examples of glacial erratics possible deposited there thousands of years ago.

Fran Murphy, head of DAT, said: “People have lived and worshipped in Lamphey for at least 2,500 years from prehistoric times to the present day.”

The new cycle shelter

With the project now completed, Margaret said:“It’s absolutely brilliant. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s worked tirelessly on this project to make it happen. It’s taken a long time, and a lot of hard work, but we’ve got there!”

Headteacher of Lamphey School, Simon Thomas, added: “As well as making it much safer for pupils to use active travel to get and from school, it means that when as a whole school we visit the church or village hall, we can do so safely and easily.

“Beforehand, it was a major operation with staff acting as traffic monitors to ensure the children’s safety.”