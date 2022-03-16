Pembrokeshire’s first dedicated cabaret venue is opening its doors this week, offering a different kind of night out.
Boulevard Showbar, based at the former Astoria on Charles Street in Milford Haven, will be open from this week, featuring cocktails, live entertainment and food with menus tailored to individual events.
The venue’s resident drag artiste, Miss Kitty, will be performing her show ‘Thursdays are a Drag’ each week, while singers, groups, comedians and tribute acts will perform on the weekends.
Creative director Drew Baker said: “We want Boulevard to be a place where everyone feels fabulous - and where there’s something for everyone.
“We will be LGBT-friendly and absolutely everyone who comes through our doors will be as welcome if they venture out alone as they will be if they visit us with friends.”
Already scheduled to perform are:
- Friday, March 18 - Big Mama Funk
- Saturday, March 19 - The Era Boys
- Friday, March 25 - Shirley Bassey Tribute
- Saturday, March 26 - Pink Tribute
- Saturday April 9 - When I kissed the Teacher - an ABBA Tribute.
- Friday, April 15 - Ian Dee, comedy stage hypnotist
- Thursday, April 21 - Boulevard’s first ever Ladies Night
- Friday, April 22 - Kylie-A-like.
- Saturday July 23 - Rocky Horror Tribute Show
More details can be found at www.Boulevardshowbar.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.