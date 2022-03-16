Two men were airlifted to hospital yesterday evening with ‘suspected life-threatening injuries’, following a crash near Llangloffan Cross, near Jordanston.
Police, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance all attended the incident, which took place at around 3pm.
“Two men were taken to hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries,” said a police spokesperson.
He confirmed that officers received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision near Llangloffan, at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 15.
The road was partially blocked, and police closed it to allow for the incident to be dealt with safely. Pembrokeshire County Council was also in attendance.
Police said that the men’s vehicle was recovered from the scene at around 9.30pm last night.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 3.31pm, yesterday, March 15, to reports of a road traffic collision on Llangloffan Cross.
“We sent two emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a duty operational manager to the scene.
“We were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance and two people were flown to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.”
