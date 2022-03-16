Pembrokeshire’s tourism economy could be badly hit by Welsh government proposals to increase second home council tax by up to 300 per cent, and to more than double holiday letting targets, a second homeowner has said.

Nigel Christie, who owns a self-catering cottage near Saundersfoot, says that there has been no consideration as to how the proposals will affect tourism.

“Self-catering accommodation is key to a sustainable future for Pembrokeshire,” said Mr Christie.

Mr Christie, who said he was once the director of public housing for the UK’s largest local authority, did not deny that affordable housing was essential in any community.

He added that empty homes were a ‘disgrace,’ but said a distinction needed to be made between second homes and self-catering cottages.

“Sadly, the Welsh government have conflated empty homes, second homes and self-catering homes,” he said.

He added that self-catering homes bring a ‘huge benefit’ to areas reliant on tourism.

He said that his own cottage “has been enjoyed by hundreds of families bringing their economic activity and joy to this amazing county. That is now at risk."

He added that the cottage was bought by his grandfather in 1964 and has been handed down through the generations.

“I am proud to be the caretaker of a unique place in a unique part of Britain, which I can share with many other families who in turn can enjoy the fabulous county of Pembrokeshire," he said.

He added that Welsh government proposals to change the annual self-catering letting target on self-catering homes from 10 to 26 weeks, in order to qualify for business rates, was ‘a binary, unmanageable target.’

He said it could mean self-catering cottage owners facing steep bills if a cottage was let for even one day short of the half year target.

“I would challenge any business to increase its performance by 160% in a year,” he said.

“Is the Welsh government anticipating changes to weather in November to March?

"How can self-catering accommodation ensure lettings out of season, when amenities are often shut and the weather is cold, wet and windy.”

Mr Christie urged the Welsh government to think again.

“Pembrokeshire is the most amazing county in the UK,” he said.

“Please don’t put up the barriers to visitors and undermine the tourist industry.”