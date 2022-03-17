A Pembrokeshire primary school has become the first school in Wales to achieve an award for climate literacy, and has now been named as a centre of excellence.

Manorbier Church in Wales Primary School has won the educate Global Bronze Award for climate literacy, making it the first school in Wales to achieve this.

The school won the award after its work in educating its pupils, and engaging them with the recent COP26 summit, held in Glasgow.

To achieve the award, headteacher Mrs Sharon Davies and the sustainability and climate literacy leadership team:

Completed five teacher-adapted UNITAR climate change courses and the ‘how to teach climate change inset training’

Delivered a ‘How to teach climate change’ inset training to all staff at the school, so they too can begin to build their climate literacy

Delivered a number of carbon footprint buster challenges to involve and activate Manorbier School students and their community

Mrs Davies said: “This award is very fitting for the journey we are on with the new curriculum for Wales.

“We are always looking for ways to bring teaching and learning to life and throughout this project we have further developed our expertise to enhance our student centred, experiential learning curriculum.

"Our pupils and staff have worked so hard.

“Our pupils have developed foundation skills and are ready to begin their journey as net zero transitioneers. Our staff have enhanced their knowledge and begun teaching climate literacy.”

Melanie Harwood, co-founder of eduCCate Global, added: “We are so pleased that Manorbier CIW Primary School chose to work with eduCCate Global as they embark on this critical journey.

“We know from experience that a step-by-step approach helps teachers build their confidence and capacity to be allies for students as they face the uncertainty of our climate challenged world and prepare for their futures.”

Meanwhile, Sharon Smith, a member of the sustainability and climate literacy leadership team, said: “This will help enormously in all aspects of teaching and learning.

“The training has enabled me to make sure that climate change and environmental concern are central to helping the children become ethical, empowered citizens.”