Haverfordwest County striker Ben Fawcett has been named as part of the Wales C squad, who will play an International Challenge match against England C later this month.

The Bluebirds striker will be included in the 20-man squad, which will face England C at the Oval – the home ground of Caernarfon Town, on Wednesday, March 30.

The Wales C team is made up of the star players from the JD Cymru Premier, while the England C squad contains the best players currently playing in non-league teams in the English pyramid system.

The two teams were initially meant to play each other in 2020, but that match was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as was the rescheduled game in 2021.

It will be the first time the sides have met in three years, which was a March 2019 game at Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium, ending in a 2-2 draw and featuring Bluebrids captain Dylan Rees.

Ben Fawcett has been named in the squad, having been a star player for Haverfordwest County AFC throughout the 2021/22 JD Cymru Premier season.

Fawcett has scored seven goals for the Bluebirds this current campaign, and is the club’s second highest scorer this season behind Alhagi Touray Sisay.

The Bluebirds’ number nine did score two goals in the most recent home game – the 6-1 victory against Cefn Druids at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

Mark Jones’ 20-man squad consists of players from 11 Cymru Premier teams, while the England team consists of players from clubs such as Wrexham, Chesterfield and Stockport County.

The full squad is: