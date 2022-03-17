More than 65 public sector sites across Pembrokeshire are set to be connected to ultrafast fibre broadband, as part of the UK government’s levelling up strategy.
It marks the completion of the largest public sector broadband project in Wales, as the government’s levelling up strategy takes place across the whole of the UK.
Political representatives are overjoyed about the news.
Samuel Kurtz, Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “This is great news for West Wales, and everyone is set to benefit.
"This full fibre broadband will be the spine in which further broadband improvements can be rolled out, connecting more people to faster speeds.
“Talent is equally spread across Wales, but opportunity sadly isn’t. By improving broadband, it opens up a host of new opportunities for local people.”
Paul Davies, Senedd Member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, added: “This investment will make a huge difference across the county and help our public services deliver more for our local communities.
“More and more public services are being delivered online and it’s vital that people living in rural areas like Pembrokeshire are able to access those services.
“In the past, Pembrokeshire has often slipped through the net when it comes to funding for broadband services and so this announcement is a real game changer for the local area.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.