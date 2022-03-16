A man was tasered after allegedly setting fire to a property in Milford Haven, while under suspicion of being in possession of bladed articles.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the property on Marble Hall Close in Milford Haven shortly after 6am on the morning of Tuesday, March 15.
Police attended to reports of a man causing damage to a property, while the fire service attended to the property fire, which was out on arrival.
Police officers engaged with the man, who refused to put down his weapons and was not being compliant with officers.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Non-compliant behaviour led to the requirement for officers to deploy a taser.
“The man was arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention as a precaution.”
