One Pembrokeshire school remains partially closed today (Thursday, March 17), with some learners told to work from home online.
Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School in Pembroke is the school which remains partially closed, as it has for several days.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Year 10 are asked to learn from home via Google classroom, which opens from 8.45am on March 17.
“All other year groups should attend school on Thursday, March 17 as usual.”
Holy Name Catholic Primary School in Fishguard has returned to a fully open status after being partially closed yesterday (Wednesday, March 16).
Commenting on the situation across Wales, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “A small number of schools have moved to remote learning for some learners for a short period of time over the past week, due to staff absences.
“We are also aware of a couple of schools where all learners have temporarily moved to online learning over the past week due to more significant levels of staff absences.
“The situation continues to change on a daily basis.
"We will continue to monitor the position closely and are in regular discussion with local authorities, the Welsh Local Government Association and unions to maximise learning and minimise disruption.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.