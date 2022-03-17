A burglary took place in Pembrokeshire earlier this week, which saw thousands of pounds in cash taken from the property.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven are appealing for anybody with information connecting to their investigation of the burglary.
The burglary took place between 2pm and 11pm on Tuesday, March 15, at a property in Conway Drive, where approximately £5,000 was taken.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
"Quote reference: DP-20220315-381.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
