A new group, which will be committed to action on river phosphates in the Cleddau, has been set up by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The river, which is home to otters, bullhead, brook lamprey and river lamprey, is designated as a special area of conservation, protected for its national and international significance for wildlife.

The new group has been set up as excessive phosphorus levels are putting the wildlife species at risk, by entering the river through human or animal waste, laundry, cleaning, industrial chemicals and fertiliser run-off.

The phosphor causes explosive growth of aquatic plants and algae which can lead to low oxygen levels, leading to the suffocation of the river and the life in it.

Natural Resources Wales assessed 107 bodies of water, with only 39 per cent passing the new phosphorus targets.

Specifically, the Cleddau had a failure rate of 88 per cent. Furthermore, most of the failing bodies of water were in Mid and South Wales.

Pembrokeshire County Council, along with its sister county councils in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, have worked collaboratively to start and manage Nutrient Management Boards to monitor the rivers Cleddau, Teifi and Tywi.

The boards, which comprise the local authorities and National Parks, will be working together closely to deliver the action required.

Their role will be to identify and deliver a nutrient management plan and aim to achieve the conservation targets defined by Natural Resources Wales.

The first meeting of all three boards is taking place today (Monday, March 17).

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Each board will set out a timetable with responsibility and accountability of measurable actions assigned to board members.

“The delivery plan will include details of engagement with stakeholders, including methods for community involvement, to further the objectives of the plan.

“Membership of these groups are open to organisations and individuals with an interest in restoring river health.

“It is hoped that bringing together key players from along the length of the river to commit to action will turn the tide and restore health to the river and the life within.”