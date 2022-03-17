A MAN is alleged to have set fire to his own house while brandishing a machete, a court heard.

On Tuesday, March 15, Gordan Grimshaw, of Marble Hall Close, Milford Haven, is alleged to have set fire to his hallway.

Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 16, the court heard that the property in question was in close proximity to other properties, including that of elderly neighbours - one of whom came to see what the problem was.

The woman, in her 70s, said she went to her own property to get things to put the fire out, and when she returned to Grimshaw’s house she was denied access.

During this time Grimshaw is also alleged to have been shouting and waving a machete around.

In mitigation defence representative Mr Mike Kelleher said Grimshaw had dropped a bottle of spirits on the floor and set light to it, then he put a rug on top when the neighbour came around.

Grimshaw eventually put the fire out with a saucepan of water.

Mr Kelleher said his client had no intention of hurting anybody, but he said he "wanted light in the hallway."

Mr Kelleher also explained his client was in bad health.

He said that Grimshaw had a stroke six years ago, had not been sleeping, had not been taking his tablets, and was "suffering a breakdown."

The case was adjourned to be heard at Swansea Crown Court on April 13.

Grimshaw was placed on conditional bail, the condition being for him to go straight to A&E, where he would be put in contact with the crisis team.