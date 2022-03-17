Neyland youngsters are scaling new heights this week following the official opening of the town’s new skate park.
“This is a really great thing for Neyland and I’m delighted to see so many young people already putting the skate park to the test,” said town mayor, Cllr Simon Hancock, following the opening.
The park, which is situated on the Brunel Quay, has cost around £50,000 to construct.
The majority of funding has come through the Welsh government’s Capital Play Grant Scheme although Neyland Town Council has provided £11,000 towards the cost.
