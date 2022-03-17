We can reveal some of the latest petrol prices in Pembrokeshire, with at least four forecourts in the county offering unleaded fuel at below 160p per litre.
According to the latest statistics from PetrolPrices, four forecourts in ther county offering this are:
- Pentlepoir Services – 156.9p
- Shell Kilgetty – 157.9p
- Murco Maenchoclog – 157.9p
- Lamphey Service Station – 158.9p
Shell Kilgetty, however, is one of the highest place offering premium diesel, knocking on the door of £2 per litre, at 195.9p.
In the north of the county, prices rose over the 160p figure – with 161.9p at both Murco Dinas Cross and MFG Fishguard.
Morrisons in Haverfordwest has been selling unleaded at 165.9p per litre, with the nearby Portfield Tesco at 166.9p.
Texaco, Milford Haven, has been selling petrol at 163.7p per litre, and Tesco at 167.9p.
It is 160.7p for unleaded at Asda in Pembroke Dock, and 161.9p at the nearby Tesco.
In Tenby, it is 164.9p at Kiln Park Service Station, and 169.9 at Fiveways Garage.
Simon Williams, fuel spokesperson for the RAC, said: "We continue to remain hopeful that retailers will soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel to drivers when they next buy supply.
“That ought to lead to petrol stabilising at around 160p while diesel ought to stay where it is based on current wholesale prices.”
