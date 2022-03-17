Thirty diseased trees on the grounds of Withybush hospital are to be removed, due to the risk of public safety.
The trees, at the front of the hospital, are infected with the highly destructive disease, Ash dieback, which poses a risk to pedestrians and motorists, with branches falling off – especially during recent storms.
The trees will be removed over two weekends, due to weekends being a quieter time for the hospital car park and the nearby roads. The work will start on Sunday, March 20.
Hywel Dda University Health Board has said that it intends to replace the trees with new saplings in the coming months, as part of a wider green space improvement at the site.
Stephen John, operations manager at the health board, said: “We surveyed the trees last year, and consulted with Pembrokeshire County Council.
“Unfortunately, we have no choice but to remove them due to the risk they pose to pedestrians and motorists.
“They were planted 30 years ago, so it will be sad to see them go, but public safety is a priority.
“The public can also be assured that by planting the saplings, we’ll be maintaining the site’s green environment for the future.
“Some of the chipped waste will also be placed around saplings that we have previously planted around the site.”
