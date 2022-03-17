PROTESTERS were out asking the public to sign an open letter which called on the UK government to adopt a more proactive approach to transitioning to green energy.
Members of the West Wales Climate Coalition, with links to Extinction Rebellion, were on Haverfordwest’s Old Bridge on March 14, expounding their fears that the UK Government will look to rachet up production of fossil fuels to mitigate the on-going fuel crisis.
Petrol at the pumps is soaring over 160 pence a litre, with price rises not seen at British fuel stations in years.
Lynda Duffil, 53, said: “We are asking people to sign as open statement to the government and Ofgem to ask them to invest more into renewable energy.
"We want them to move away from fossil fuels to mitigate climate change and make sure all those employed in the oil industry have a planned and sustainable transition to green jobs.
“Green energy networks are being looked at by the UK gov but not being invested in. It all needs to happen quicker.”
Marj Hawkin, 70, said: “It’s important to try draw people’s attention to the issue. People know their energy bills are going up.
"Perhaps they have not thought about or know how to move into green energy.”
