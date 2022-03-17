It has been announced that more than £175,000 will be invested into protecting Milford Haven Waterway from flooding, as part of Welsh government’s £214million national flood protection project.

More than £100,000 has been allocated in funding for the 2022-23 financial year to provide an outline business case for flood mitigation at Havens Head and Lower Priory in Milford Haven.

Moreover, a further £75,000 has been allocated for Pembroke Barrage Sluice Repairs, where design and construction works will see nine properties benefitting.

Flooding at Lower Priory and Havens Head has increased over recent years, most notably in November 2018, where homes and businesses were badly damaged, with water six feet deep in some places.

The news has been welcomed in Milford Haven by local political representatives.

Cllr Rhys Sinnet, county councillor for the Milford West Ward, said: “I welcome the commitment secured through Plaid Cymru’s Cooperation agreement with the Welsh Government that will see over £100,000 allocated for an Outline Business case for flood mitigation at Havens Head and Lower Priory.

"I have seen first-hand the damage and distress caused by the flooding in the area, and the announcement is one step forward in addressing the situation.

"However, much more can and should be done to safeguard residents in the area, and I will continue to demand stakeholders and agencies live up to their responsibilities in safeguarding the community."

Cefin Campbell, Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales, added: “As we’re all too aware, climate change sadly means our communities are at increased risk of flooding.

"This funding secured through the Plaid Cymru Cooperation Agreement with the Welsh Government will make an important difference – helping our efforts to protect homes and businesses across Wales, including Havens Head and Lower Priory.

“As well as reducing our emissions as a matter of urgency, we need to adapt to a changing climate in the years ahead. This extra investment is the result of working together as we face up to the major challenges posed by the climate crisis.”