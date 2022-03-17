A west Wales hospital has announced that it will seek to sponsor visas for Ukrainian refugees and their families.
Werndale Hospital in Bancyfelin is part of Circle Health Group, which is collectively sponsoring up to 500 work visas for Ukrainian refugees, creating high-quality jobs in the group’s 54 sites across England, Scotland and Wales.
Circle Health Group is one of the UK’s largest employers, and is making the move ahead of the government’s sponsorship programme for businesses to provide visas and employment opportunities for Ukrainian refugees.
The roles will include clinical roles, but also administrative, engineering, logistics and project management positions.
Paolo Pieri, Circle Health Group CEO said: "We are eager to help in some small way and stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of unspeakable suffering."
Jacky Jones, executive director of Werndale Hospital, added: "We have also mobilised the collection of vital medical supplies which are being sent this week to front-line hospitals.
“Earlier this month, we organised a collection of practical aid, in partnership with Haverfordwest Golf Club and our staff. This was delivered to a hospital in Ukraine, supporting refugees and in particular new mothers.
“We were overwhelmed by the donations and thank everyone who supported, for the kindness and generosity shown."
