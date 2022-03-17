A Welsh-language translation of a classic comedy play is coming to Pembrokeshire later this week, as Shirley Valentine visits the Torch Theatre.
Shelley Rees stars as the holidaying housewife in the comedy by the same writer of Blood Brothers and Educating Rita, which performs in Milford Haven on Sunday, March 20.
Shelley has previously featured on Pobol Y Cwm, and now stars in the feelgood comedy suitable for learners, fluent Welsh speakers and anybody in between.
On playing Shirley, Shelley said: “I am delighted (and terrified) to be given the opportunity to play the iconic Shirley Valentine and I cannot wait to visit Milford Haven.
“This great play is poignant, uplifting and is an empowering journey and to be able to play Shirley through the medium of Welsh, throughout Wales, is a fantastic challenge and a great honour.”
“The humanity, wit and pathos in the play is as relevant today as it was when Willy Russell first wrote it, and Shirley’s character and story is still vibrant and resonant in whatever setting.”
The show comes to Milford Haven on Sunday, March 20, with the play starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £13.50 and £12.50 for concessions. People can book tickets via the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267, or at http://www.torchtheatre.co.uk
