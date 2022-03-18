A WOMAN has described how she feared for her life after her husband 'took an air rifle and threatened to shoot a dog', a court heard.

On June 7, 2021, at a property in Tegryn, one of Dorian and Sarah Jenkins’ dogs pushed the other dog into a pond, which caused Jenkins to get so irate he got an air rifle and threatened to shoot the animal.

It is disputed as to whether 59-year-old Jenkins pointed the gun at Mrs Jenkins.

In an impact statement Mrs Jenkins said she thought her husband was going to shoot her.

Mrs Jenkins wrote:

“When he pointed the air rifle at me I can honestly say I have never felt so scared in all my life.

“I do not know what Dorian is capable of anymore and it scares me.

"After the incident I struggled to sleep. I had to sleep with one eye open. This made me ill and affected my mental health.”

Prosecuting solicitor Mrs Sian Vaughan said that Jenkins accepted his actions could have been seen as threatening his wife with a weapon.

But he maintained that he did not point the gun directly at her and did not intend to shoot.

Mitigating solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd said his client did not accept threats were made with the weapon.

Mr Lloyd said:

“He just lost it. He should not have done it. He is deeply sorry. He’s had a loss of control, lost his partner, lost his home, lost his clean character. His world has fallen apart and he is has lost everything.”

Jenkins was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 16, having pleaded guilty on February 28.

He was placed under a 12 month community order and made to pay compensation of £250.

Jenkins was also made subject to a 12 month restraining order against Mrs Jenkins.

He will pay a fine of £200, surcharge of £95 and £85 in costs.