There have been 296 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales in 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
PHW figures for today (Thursday, March 17) state there were 125 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 119 in Pembrokeshire and 52 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 82,467 – 45,758 in Carmarthenshire, 24,666 in Pembrokeshire and 12,043 in Ceredigion.
Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on March 13, there were 17,654 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 3,178 were positive.
There was one new covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 714 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,261 new cases of coronavirus and seven new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 835,770 cases and 7,058 deaths.
There have been 10,920 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,524,176 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,394,614 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,926,653 people and 61,725 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.