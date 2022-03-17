The council’s plans to transform Haverfordwest’s multi storey car park have been given the go ahead by committee.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application for replacement bus station and multi-storey car park with associated works and new public realm enhancements at its meeting on Wednesday (March 16).
Haverfordwest councillor Tim Evans said it will be a “big enhancement to parking facilities” in the town and will help regeneration of the town and “make it more accessible for people to park.”
This was backed by Cllr David Pugh who said it was hard to get cars in and out of the current facility and the new facilities would be a “big improvements.”
The site is around 1.8 hectares and includes the existing car park, part of Cartlett Road, bus station and Bridgend Square car park.
The application is for a “new interchange provision for buses and coaches” as well as a replacement multi-storey car park of 335 spaces, with electric vehicle charging, highway access improvements, revised taxi rank and upgraded facilities.
It was agreed that the application be approved subject to delegated authority being given to the director of community services to resolve matters relating to flood risk and a number of conditions including environmental and traffic management plans, approval of materials, landscaping, provision of cycle parking and archaeology investigation.
