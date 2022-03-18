Pembrokeshire County Council has released a statement on the work it is currently doing - and what people in the county can do - to help during the Ukraine crisis.
The council has said that it is working with both the Welsh and UK governments in an attempt to assist with accommodation and work for Ukrainians.
A spokesperson from the county council said: “Pembrokeshire County Council is working with colleagues in the Welsh and UK administrations in regards to preparedness planning on this fluid situation.
“We understand that many will want to assist during this time of crisis.
"Please visit the Welsh Government website for information on what support is available and advice for those wishing to make a donation.
“To ensure consistency, people who have a room in their home and want to help, can register their details for the Homes for Ukraine scheme online.
“Further accommodation options are also currently being developed in conjunction with Welsh Government, and details of these will be published as more detail is known.
“We stand in support with Ukraine and admire the incredible bravery being shown by the country’s armed forces and civilians alike, while hoping for a lasting peace.”
