More houses will be built in Eglwyswrw, despite local objections to the plans.
Wales and West Housing Associations plan for 23 affordable homes – seven one bed units, 12 two bed and four three bedroom – on land to the west of the B4332 Heol yr Ysgol road to Cenarth has been given planning approval.
There is an existing “fall back” permission for 15 dwellings, none of which would be affordable, and some members of the planning committee highlighted the “planning gain.”
Others disagreed and there was strong opposition from some members of the community.
Local objections include local need not proven, similar schemes nearby, disproportionate in scale, inadequate local infrastructure and facilities, as well as the road network, impact on Welsh language, design not in keeping, that the homes will be for “homeless, socially deprived, drug addicts, ex prisoners from communities that do not want them” and others.
Eglwyswrw Community Council objects to the plans, and local member Cllr Cris Tomos spoke on behalf of residents who are also opposed to the scheme.
A call for a site visit was not passed and Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee approved the plan at its meeting on Wednesday, March 16.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.