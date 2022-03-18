As oil prices continue to soar, there have been calls to the Senedd for support Welsh households who are off the mains gas network.
In the past fortnight, heating oil prices have risen from an already high 66.74p per litre to 148.25p per litre.
Some 82.4 per cent of households in Ceredigion are off-grid with 11,407 on oil, and in Pembrokeshire, 56.7 per cent of households are off grid, with 12,982 on oil.
There are 49.7 of households in Carmarthenshire off-grid, with 20,194 on oil.
Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, Jane Dodds, asked in the Senedd on Wednesday for a one-off payment to be made for those affected.
She said: “Those off-the-grid households throughout Wales that rely on heating oil instead of gas or electric heating are seeing astronomical rises, without the protection of the energy price cap.
“Many are already being forced to make the choice between heating and eating, and the astronomical cost increases facing those reliant on oil – without protection – is going to cause a huge number of people a lot of pain.
“I’ve got residents across my region who are genuinely very scared about how they are going to fill up their next oil tank, many of whom live in uninsulated social housing.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.