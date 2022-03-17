Stacey Solomon has announced she is releasing a new collection of home fragrances.
The TV presenter and singer, 32, has partnered with Air Wick to create her first-ever range of 'Spring Roses' scents.
Stacey is known for her organising and cleaning tips and has written a Sunday Times number one bestseller, Tap To Tidy.
The collection is inspired by her daughter Rose and ranges from mist diffusers to plug-ins.
Stacey said: “Fragrance is such an important element of creating a cosy, relaxing atmosphere at home – I’m so excited to be working with Air Wick to bring my perfect home fragrance to life.
"I can’t wait for you all to enjoy this range we’ve been working for so long on and that I love so much."
There are 13 fragrances to choose from, bringing together sandalwood and rose notes.
The mum of four added: “I love floral and deep wood scents, they’re really nostalgic and calming to me - Spring Roses is the best of both worlds.
"The fragrance puts me at ease so I can sit back, relax and enjoy spending time with my family.”
The scents start at just £2.60 and are designed to create a calming space in the home.
Air Wick X Stacey Solomon Spring Roses Collection:
• Freshmatic Autospray Kit
• Plug-In Scented Oil Warmer
• Reed Diffuser 33ml, 42ml, 25ml
• Essential Mist Kit
• Room Spray 236ml
The collection is available to buy from Tesco and Wilko from March 17.
