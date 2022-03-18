A Pembroke Dock businessman has launched a self-financed poster campaign which urges people to identify with the suffering people of Ukraine.

Trevor Collins has produced several thousand posters in the hope that they will be used to highlight their plight and to detail ways in which people can help Ukrainian refugees.

Trevor said: “They are just ordinary people like us, taking their children to school in the morning, going to work, going to the shops and visiting friends and family on the weekend. The everyday things that we do.

“And yet, all of a sudden, a gang of gangsters has kicked in their front door and said to them ‘You are not in control of your life anymore'.

"We’re in charge and we will decide what happens to you. It makes me very, very angry I’m afraid to say. In fact, I am deeply, deeply upset.

“We’re seeing the sort of tactics under the current regime that we witnessed in Chechnya.

“We should not forget that Ukraine is a modern European democracy, and yet it is being subjected to medieval levels of violence.”

He added: “My skill set is design and printing; it’s what I can do to make people aware of the problem.

"But it’s more than that. I want to have visible signs everywhere to show our politicians and our leaders the strength of feeling that exists in the country.”

He says the aims of the campaign are to encourage people to donate to one of the charities on the back of the poster, and to get people talking about the situation.

“We should get involved because this could be us tomorrow," he said.

“We’ve seen similar things in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Moldova. They are now doing it to the rump of a major European country, and it reminds me of the dismemberment of pre-war Czechoslovakia.”

Posters are available, free of charge, from the following locations: