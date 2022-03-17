THREE more people have been charged in a Fishguard and Goodwick drug bust, with a person from the north Pembrokeshire area still in police custody.

Three people who were arrested on Tuesday, March 15, in the Dorset area and have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (Cocaine), appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

Leigh Smith, aged 44, and from the Vernwood area; Charlotte Doe, aged 31, and from the Corfe Castle area; and Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area, were remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.

A seventh person, a 36-year-old male from the North Pembrokeshire area, was arrested on Wednesday, March 16. He currently remains in police custody.

“Dyfed Powys Police can confirm that six people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B controlled drugs and money laundering offences by the force Serious and Organised Crime team.

"This is as a result of a protracted investigation, named Operation Rookley, into the supply of Class A drugs involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas."

Three people were arrested on Monday, March 14, charged with Conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs (namely Cocaine).

Forty-eight-year-old Shaun Joseph Lucas, from Precelly Crescent, Goodwick, 38-year-old Leone Joan James from the same address and 42-year-old Terence James Harrison from Kings Road, Swanage, have been remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 13.

Two males, aged 44 and 29, and a female, aged 31, all from the Dorset area, remain in police custody after being arrested on Tuesday, March 15.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we will provide updates as and when appropriate.”

Anyone with any concerns about criminal activity involving drugs is encouraged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.